Tripura to take Rs 200 crore loan from HUDCO, LIC

Agartala: The BJP-IPFT government would take a loan of Rs 200, either from LIC or HUDCO, to overcome severe financial crunch that the former Left Front government has left behind, a minister said on Friday.

The former Left Front government had emptied the state’s coffers due to unplanned projects undertaken without arrangement of funds, state Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath alleged.

“The state cabinet yesterday decided take a loan of Rs 200 crore from either Housing and Urban Development Corporation or the Life Insurance Corporation of India for now,” he told reporters.

Nath said, 231 projects are under progress in 21 government departments including school education, higher education, health and family welfare, home, fire, jail, tribal welfare, law, tourism, youth and sports affairs, urban development, science and technology, minority, food and civil supplies, animal resource development, handloom, labour, panchayat and PWD. (PTI)