School picnic bus capsizes; one dead

TURA: An annual school picnic that was supposed to be the closing celebration of the year’s academic session turned into a nightmare for a group of students from Dadenggre in West Garo Hills after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge on Friday evening killing one person and leaving scores injured, many critically.

According to police, the incident took place before reaching Dadenggre civil sub-division on Friday evening. The students of Rom Agal Upper Primary School were travelling in a hired public bus and they were returning after picnicking at Chibragre near Rongram.

The driver reportedly lost control and the vehicle plunged down a cliff of a roadside rubber plantation. There were as many as 60 passengers, including 54 children, inside the bus, when the accident took place.

The handyman of the bus was reportedly killed on the spot and two critically injured students have been rushed to Tura for medical treatment. Several students are currently being administered medical aid at Dadenggre community health centre while another 4-5 students have been sent in ambulances to Tura for further medical assessment.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh and police chief MGR Kumar along with fire and emergency personnel and the SDO Civil and SDPO rushed to the accident scene as the first information came in.

“All efforts are being taken to get the earliest and best medical attention for the injured,” said Singh.

Kumar said all the injured have been taken for medical treatment and a case has been registered and investigation initiated over the cause of the mishap.

In the run-up to the Christmas holidays, dozens of schools and hundreds of students take part in annual picnics along the riverside to celebrate the conclusion of the academic year.