Proposal received for heritage tag to Shillong Golf Course: AL Hek

SHILLONG: A proposal has been received by Meghalaya Arts and Culture Ministry for declaring Shillong Golf Course which has to bear the brunt of people the place every weekend, as a heritage site.

Arts and Culture Minister and local MLA, AL Hek lamented that the Shillong Club which was presently looking after its management was not doing anything at the moment.

Hek informed that after the intervention of the court into the garbage issues of the golf course, the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills district just few days back called a meeting to resolve all the issues in the golf course

According to Hek, a file also came to his department about declaring the golf course as a heritage site but he had not approved the file as of now.

He said that the department would now take over the maintenance of the course and especially in view of the upcoming National Games in 2022.

The department is going to work with the Forest department to look after its day-to-day maintenance in the same way like the Forest department has been maintaining Wards Lake and zoo.

When asked about thousands of people who throng the place on every weekends, he said that until and unless there was an alternative for people, it will be very difficult to stop people from entering golf course since there is a main thoroughfare which connects many localities.

When asked about the diversion of the road, he said that there was a proposal and Government had also sanctioned the money but the proposal was not getting implemented due to the adamant attitude of the Shillong Club and hence the Dorbar Shnong is not cooperating with them.