‘Made Uri for Indian Army not for political parties’

Director Aditya Dhar, Director Aditya Dhar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Uri, feels great that many political leaders have liked the trailer. However, he says that the film is made for the Indian Army and not for any political party.‘I never thought about it but it feels great to see such a good response. It is an amazing feeling. It is great that many political leaders have shared and liked the trailer on social media but I have made this film for Indian Army and not for any political party,’ Dhar said. He added that this is the least “we could do as filmmakers for Indian Army.”On claims of a lot of Indian fans showing support, he added: “I am glad but I want people to come and watch the film and realise that how much our Indian Army sacrifice.”With much noise soon after the trailer was released, the tension between two rival nations (India and Pakistan) risen. (IANS)