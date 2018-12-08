Khandu visits Assam Rifles battalion

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday visited the Changlang Battalion of the Assam Rifles on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.

Deputy CM Chowna Mein, MLAs Phosum Khimhun and Tesam Pongte, Chief Secretary Satya Gopal and DGP S B K Singh also accompanied Khandu.

Khandu called upon the people to contribute towards the Flag Day fund. The fund would be utilised for the rehabilitation of war widows, disabled soldiers and ex-servicemen. The chief minister, deputy chief minister, MLAs, chief secretary also donated an amount of Rs 2.9 lakh towards the Defence Service Welfare Fund. (PTI)