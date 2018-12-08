HC wants answer on Umroi flights within 7 days

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya has asked the Director General of Civil Aviation as well as the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, and Chairman, Airport Authority of India (AAI), to hold a meeting and take a decision within seven days to operate flights from Umroi airport.

The court wanted the civil aviation secretary to convene a meeting of all the responsible officers and those of airliners to take a final decision on the date from when flight will start operating from Umroi airport.

“The exercise will have to be undertaken and completed positively without any fail within a period of seven days from Friday,” the court said.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Justice SR Sen said the representatives of AAI and civil aviation will convey the same to the superior officers and the counsels will also inform their respective parties.

The court said if there is any default in taking decision, the civil aviation secretary, the AAI chairman and the CEOs/CMDs of the respective airliners will have to remain personally present before the court to explain why the decision for operating flights from Umroi airport has not been taken.

Earlier, the counsels for Go Airlines, Jet Airways, Vistara and IndiGo appeared before the court and said the airliners have to do their own survey and thereafter they will take a decision.

The matter will come up for hearing on December 14.