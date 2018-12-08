Former militant leader shot dead in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Unidentified assailants shot dead a former militant in Imphal West in Manipur on Saturday morning while he was taking a morning walk with his dog, a German Shepherd, nearby a small hill.

The deceased was identified as a former self-styled Commander, Soraisam Modhuchandra Singh, aged 44, of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Lamphel Group) who surrendered after the BJP-led government came to power in the state in 2017.

He was taking a walk at around 6.00 on Saturday morning at Thangmeiband Watham Leikai, Imphal West his dog. where People from nearby areas and sports persons of the state go for regular walks and running at Thangmeiband Hill, also known as Cheirao Ching.

According to eyewitnesses, the former militant leader was walking along the road of Thangmeiband Yumnam Leikai (locality) when unidentified assailant coming in a diesel auto-rickshaw stopped near Modhu and shot him from point blank range several times before speeding away. He died at the spot.

On getting the information personnel from Imphal West Police stationed arrived at the scene and collected reports. Forensic experts also arrived at the place. Six bullets marks were found on his upper back and one on his legs.

From the spot empty casing and used bullets were found. The body was sent to RIMS for Post-Mortem and a case was registered at Imphal West Police Station.

Meanwhile, proscribed outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF) in a press release has claimed responsibility for killing the surrendered militant. The UNLF in its statement stated that Modhuchandra was shot dead for acting against the armed struggle for independence after surrendering to the state government. The proscribed outfit also warned of similar fate to all surrendered militants if they plot against any outfit who are fighting for independence from the colonial rule.