Delay in mastermind’s arrest upsets Agnes family

SHILLONG: The family of CSWO president Agnes Kharshiing has questioned the delay in arresting the main accused in the November 8 assault case.

Agnes’s brother John Kharshiing said on Friday despite the latest information technology the police could not arrest the masterminds – who have not only committed a crime but have also indulged in financial evasion, facilitated money laundering and caused huge loss to the public exchequer – even after a month of the attack on the activist and her colleague Amita Sangma.

“We the family members faced the crisis of our life waiting patiently outside the ICCU of NEIGRIHMS hour after hour, day after day, week after week and slowly with prayers from all, both the victims fought all odds and are recovering well with Amita being discharged and Agnes dramatically progressing slowly in her recovery much to the surprise of many,” he added.

John also questioned the decision of the government to initiate a judicial inquiry when family members, including the victim Amita, have been pressing for CBI probe.

He recalled the judicial inquiry into the Shillong jailbreak at a cost of Rs 1 crore, which became one of the costliest inquiries in the state with no headway till date.

“We had hoped that the Cabinet and the state government would have agreed to a CBI investigation given the mandate and the country wide reach of the central agency,” he said, adding that even from the aspect of efficiency, speed and cost, engaging the CBI would have been more productive for the government “but regretfully, it was not considered and strange are the ways of government and the functioning of democracy”.