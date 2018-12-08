Construction begins for Tura Medical College

SHILLONG: While the Shillong Medical College and Hospital is still stuck in controversies, the construction of the Tura medical College has finally begun.

Informing this here recently, Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek said that the clearing of the forest in the area has begun and the department has already issued instruction to the consultant to issue the work order to the construction company

The Department has already released Rs 23 crores to immediately start the construction work of the project

He said that the state would have tremendous benefits of having its own medical college in the state saying that the state every years sends almost 70-80 students to different medical college from state quota as a result of which the state is spending huge amount of money.

With the completion of the medical college, Government would be able to save its resources to a great extent.

It may be mentioned that the Central Government has sanctioned Rs. 189 croref for Tura Medical College and State Government has requested for the revised estimates to be considered, which is Rs. 244 cr.

The Tura Medical College with 100 seats will come up on 100 acres in Doldegre, 8 km from Tura