Constable held for rape attempt on minor

TURA: A constable of the Meghalaya police’s unarmed branch was arrested on Friday morning after he allegedly kidnapped a minor girl from Jambal village in North Garo Hills before attempting to sexually assault the minor.

The constable identified as Samuel R Marak, who is posted in Rongsak in East Garo Hills, had kidnapped the 13-year-old girl from near her house on the pretext of providing her a job as domestic help. While he was supposed to take her to Rongjeng he took the girl towards Williamnagar where he attempted to unsuccessfully sexually assault her.

According to police sources, the constable approached the girl when she was washing dishes near her house. He allegedly asked if she was studying to which the girl replied in affirmative. He then asked the girl to come along with him to his house to work as a domestic help and took her from there. The incident took place around 8 am on Thursday.

A witness informed the family and even followed the car in which the girl was taken by Marak but gave up the chase when they could not catch up with the car.

A case was registered with the Wageasi OGC and then at Kharkutta police station in North Garo Hills. A lookout notice was then issued against Marak and he was apprehended by the Williamnagar Women’s police station in East Garo Hills on Thursday evening. He was then forwarded to North Garo Hills on the same evening as the case fell under the district.

“He has been arrested and forwarded to court for further action. A case has been registered against the policeman,” confirmed district DSP Nikseng Momin.