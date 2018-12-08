Community sanitary complexes handed over to partners at SWGH

AMPATI, Dec 8: South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ramkumar S on December 8 handed over two Community Sanitary Complexes to village committees for maintenance at Chiringpara and Garodobha villages under Betasing C&RD Block.

The community sanitary complexes (Modular Toilet) were constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission(G) by the PHE department in collaboration with the South West Garo Hills district administration and aimed at mitigating various health problems arising out of open defecation. The two modular toilets handed over is part of ten such sanitary facilities being constructed in the district this year and five have been completed so far. The remaining community sanitary complexes are being constructed at Damalgre, DC Colony, Rangshakona Zikzak market places which will later be handed over to either the respective market committees or the village water and sanitation committees for maintenance.

Handing over the sanitary facilities the Deputy Commissioner congratulated and urged the partners to maintain the assets as their own properties. He instructed them to organize a community meeting and deliberate on the most suitable manner in which to maintain the sanitary facilities.