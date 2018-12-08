CBI conducts raid at NEHU stores

SHILLONG: A team of CBI officials on Friday carried out physical inspection of stores under the projects in which the NEHU associate professor Dinesh Bhatia was the principal investigator.

Bhatia, head of the department of bio-medical engineering, was arrested on November 23 for alleged corruption in executing the projects. He is currently in judicial custody.

Sources said many anomalies in the stores were found by the CBI.

During the raid, many documents were seized which were part of three projects sanctioned by the ministries of Science & Technology and Forest & Environment.