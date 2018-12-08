Bodo civil society group offers to mediate peace talks with banned NDFB(S)

GUWAHATI: A prominent Bodo civil society group, People’s Democratic Movement for Boroland (PDMB) on Saturday offered to mediate peace dialogue between the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit) or the NDFB(S) and the government of India provided both the parties want them to do so..

The PDMB president, Jebra Ram Muchahary told media in Kokrajhar, “If the GOI and NDFB(s) feel it appropriate PDMB will be happy to facilitate peace initiative between them.”

Mushahary expressed concern over the Government of India’s Policy towards the NDFB (S) faction and appealed to the central government to take steps to facilitate peace dialogue with the outfit to resolves the vexed Boroland issue inclusively involving all the NDFB factions and other stake holders collectively for the sake of peaceful and permanent settlement of the Boroland issue.

He, however, welcomed the recent initiative of Government of India (GOI) to resume the stalled peace dialogue with the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB).

The PDMB president said, “PDMB since its inception, has been supporting the ongoing peace talk between the both wing of NDFB (P) and NDFB(R), the Centre and state government and it has been closely observing the centre’s attitude towards finding an amicable settlement of the long pending Boroland issue.’’

Muchahary also mentioned that the organisation sticks to its resolution to extend full support and cooperation to all the stake holders of the Boroland Movement.