Ampareen against move to bar teachers from politics

SHILLONG: As the government bars teachers of government schools from entering politics, Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh has questioned the move and asked whether the ruling coalition’s ally UDP will select a new candidate for the Lok Sabha election as its nominee Jemino Mawthoh is a former teacher.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, Lyngdoh, who is also a former teacher, said the government’s decision to bar teachers from contesting elections “is confusing because there are provisions in the law which allow teachers to get into politics”.

“I don’t know under which provision the government is contemplating to come up with such law,” she said and expressed surprise that “the statement came

from the education minister (Lahkmen Rymbui) who is from UDP whose official candidate for MP election from Shillong is a former teacher”.

Mawthoh was an associate professor at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) before he contested election in 2013.

The Congress leader termed Rymbui’s statement bizarre that could create confusion among people.

The new education policy prohibits entry of teachers of government-aided schools and deficit teachers into politics. However, there is no such restriction for teachers of private institutions.

“As per the law different categories of teachers are permitted to contest elections and if they fail (to win), they go back to teaching,” Lyngdoh said and asked the government to do its homework and take other parties on board for discussion.

“The decision does not paint a very good image about the present government,” she said.