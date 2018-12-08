Amir recalled for South Africa Test

Lahore: Pakistan selectors on Friday recalled fast bowler Mohammad Amir in the 16-member squad for the three-match Test tour of South Africa starting later this month.

Sarfraz Ahmed will lead the side, which opens the tour with the first Test at Centurion from December 26. Pakistan will also play five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals on the tour, for which squads will be announced later.

The second Test will be played at Cape Town from January 3 to 7 next year, while the third and final match is in Johannesburg from January 11 to 15. Amir was dropped from the side after failing to get a single wicket in three Asia Cup matches in United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September this year. (AFP)