Tynsong justifies judicial probe, cites Assembly assurance

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Thursday banked on the assurance made in the Assembly by the government on independent investigation to justify judicial probe into the assault of two social activists in East Jaintia Hills on November 8.

During the session, the Congress had demanded CBI investigation but the government wanted a judicial probe.

Prior to this, the MDA Cabinet had taken a decision for judicial probe.

Despite the demand from the victim, Amita Sangma and the family members of CSWO President Agnes Kharshiing, for a CBI probe into the murderous attack on them in East Jaintia Hills, the government has not changed its stand.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, Tynsong said the government would soon write to the Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya to appoint a retired judge to carry out the judicial probe and it will be the wisdom of the chief justice to appoint anybody to probe the matter.

The family of Amita and Agnes recently met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for a CBI inquiry into the matter and the chief minister had maintained that the government would examine the demand.

He, however, said if there is a change in the decision of the government as far as asking for CBI to probe, the matter has to be discussed and decided in the Cabinet.

Tynsong also added that the CBI is a central agency, whereas the state government will go ahead with independent probe.

When asked about the involvement of NPP West and East Jaintia Hills working president Nidamon Chullet into the attack on the social activists, Tynsong said anybody who is found to be involved in the incident will be terminated from the party.

Chullet and a few others who are accused of assaulting the social activists are still at large.

However, Tynsong said the government has full faith in the police and they would do the job well as far as investigating into the matter is concerned.

When asked about the allegations that illegal transportation of coal is still taking place in the state, he said right from the tenure of the previous government, illegal transportation of coal was taking place and it even caught the attention of the media.

He also said the recent order of the Supreme Court allowing transportation of coal indicates that extracted coal is lying in the coal mining areas.