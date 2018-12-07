Two NDFB(S) ultras arrested from Mazbat Railway station in Assam

GUWAHATI: Giving a blow to the efforts of regrouping by the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit faction) or NDFB(S) two Myanmar-trained cadrs of the outfit were arrested by security forces from Mazbat Railway Station in Udalguri district on Assam on Thursday evening.

The arrested militants were identified as Swmkhwr Daimary alias D Swgwr(23), an inhabitant of Daifang Khoirabari village under Udalguri Police Station of Udalguri district and Jwngswr Mushahary alias M Jwmwi(18) an inhabitant of Salguri village under Serfanguri PS of Kokrajhar district.

Security sources informed that acting on a specific intelligence input, a joint team of security forces comprising troops of 14th battalion of Garhwal Regiment of the Army, Cobra Commandos and police from Mazbat Railway Station under Mazbat Police Station in Udalguri.

The two NDFB (S) cadres were arrested from Coach No.4 of Dekargaon-Rangia Passenger train. Both of them were trained cadres of the outfit who were travelling from training camps in Myanmar.

A case has been registered against the two militants at Mazbat Police Station vide case no.66/18 and they are being interrogated.

It may be mentioned that security forces and Assam Police have of late have intensified operation against insurgents in the state in the wake of recent strikes carried out by proscribed ULFA(I) in eastern Assam areas.

As many as nine NDFB(S) militants were arrested with arms and ammunition along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary near Jagun in eastern Assam a few days back while they were returning from training camps in Myanmar. Forces recovered a few AK series assault rifles and pistols along with assorted ammunition from them.

Assam police recently claimed that fresh groups of youth from Assam had gone to Myanmar to join ranks of the ULFA (I) in recent times raising the alarm.