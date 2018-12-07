State to set up patent info centre on herbs

SHILLONG: The State Council of Science & Technology and Environment is setting up a Patent Information Centre which would help traditional herbal practitioners to register their intellectual property right (IPR).

Addressing traditional community healthcare providers from across the state during a programme organised by the Bio-Resources Development Centre (BRDC) in collaboration with Quality Council of India, officer on special duty of BRDC, Augustus Suting, said Meghalaya is the only state yet to have the centre.

A large number of traditional healers attended the voluntary certification scheme at U Soso Tham auditorium on Thursday.

Suting said people across the globe are searching far and wide for herbs since herbs do not have any adverse effect on the human immune system.

He urged traditional healers to share their knowledge of herbal practice. “When you are not able to do it anymore, we would like you to record and tell us who will be the next to take the knowledge so that we can document it.”

Vice-Chancellor of North East Christian University, Dimapur, D. Khathing, said the centre at Dimapur is recognised by the Quality Council of India to certify the traditional healers.

Speaking to section of reporters, junior scientist of BRDC, T. Iangjuh said the recognition from Quality Council of India will enable them to practice as healthcare providers. Their practice will also be recognised nationally and be validated.

On Friday, tools and kits will be distributed among the capacitated traditional healers under the project “Support to the traditional healers for strengthening and capacity building”.Grinders will be distributed to enable them to process their formulation and some amount of fund will also be given as working capital, Iangjuh said, while adding that the funds were sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The BRDC intends to establish a clinic at Upper Shillong for traditional headers to enable them to practice there, Iangjuh said, while encouraging the gathering to create herbal gardens.