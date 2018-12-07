Silver Jubilee of Seng Samla Katholik Byrwa CMC begins

NONGPOH: The Silver Jubilee celebration of the Seng Samla Katholik Byrwa CMC was kicked off in fervor amidst the chilled environment in a function held at the playground of Byrwa village in Ri Bhoi District.

Rocky A Marwein, one of the prominent youth leaders of the district graced the inaugural ceremony of the twenty-five years journey of the youth of Catholic church falling under the Umbir Parish as chief guest in presence of the village leaders, church leaders and the faithful at large.

Adressing the gathering, Marwein congratulated the faithful youths of the Catholic Church of Byrwa village in reaching a milestone of 25 years journey since it was founded way back during the year 1993.

Marwein said that as the youth played a very important role not just in church service but even in the society as well, therefore it was very important for them to have a vision and strong determination to serve not just God alone but the community as well. ‘Service to man is service to God,” he said.

He also urged them to continue the good work and to keep working hard be it in their spiritual life or daily life and also to have the spirit of brotherhood in order to achieve greater heights in their life while quoting ‘if you dream alone, it is just a dream but if you dream together, it is a reality.

Singing and dancing competitions were aother attractions of this inaugural celebration performed by the faitlful youths including the small kids of the Catholic church, Byrwa.