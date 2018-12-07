Residents meet CM over polytechnic site

SHILLONG: The residents of Kapasipara met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma over the shifting of polytechnic site at Kapasipara to Gasuapara.

Speaking over the phone, resident of Kapasipara, Alva D Sangma, said they met the CM on Thursday at his residence and he told them to to speak to their local MLA Samuel Sangma.

“The Chief Minister said that the local MLA is strongly moving it and requested us to have a talk with him. We will never have a talk with him (Samuel) at any cost . If he wants to settle it, it is his duty to come and meet us,” Alva said.

On Friday, another group of elderly people will meet Conrad at his Tura residence to have another round of discussion with him.

Alva also informed that public meeting will be held on December 11 at 2 p.m. in Kapasipara Deficit UP School to chalk out the strategy to protest against the “illegitimate” shifting of polytechnic.

In the last meeting there was a tussle between Baghmara and Gasuapara citizens forum who are fighting to get the polytechnic site.

“But the reality is that in 2012-13, Higher Technical Director entrusted the Deputy Director of Baghmara to find a plot of land for the polytechnic but they could not. Finally, they got a piece of land free of cost at Kapasipara,” he said.

“All relevant documents are in the name of Kapasipara. It is only in the tender notified by the Executive Engineer PWD (Building) that it was changed from Kapasipara to Gasuapara,” Alva added.