Police submit 9 more names in sealed envelope to HC

SHILLONG: The police on Thursday submitted to the High Court of Meghalaya the names of nine accused persons, besides the eight accused on the run, who were involved in the assault of Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma in Jaintia Hills.

During the hearing on the matter, the investigation officer submitted the nine names in a sealed envelope.

The petitioner, Amita Sangma, is demanding CBI probe into the incident.

The investigating officer, who was present in the court, filed the latest status of investigation.

According to the status report, those who are still at large are NPP leader Nidamon Chullet, Graham Lyngdoh, Wanmi Dkhar, Rock Simpli, Defender Pakem, Lukas Shylla, Cheerful Ryngkhlem and Kiri Phawa.

While hearing the matter, Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir said the status report revealed that various steps have been taken and some more cautious steps are required to be taken so that the progress of investigation is not hampered in any manner.

“It has also been brought to the notice of the court that there are some other persons involved as per the latest intelligence inputs, appropriate action against them have also been initiated, the names of those persons have been produced in a sealed envelope, same after perusal is kept in a sealed envelope and made part of this file,” the chief justice said.

The advocate general assured that the Police Department, particularly the investigating officer and the SP concerned will complete the investigation of the case at the earliest and to the best of their ability. The matter has been adjourned for 10 days.

After 10 days, latest status of investigation will have to be filed.

The court will hear the matter again on December 19.

When contacted to know the action against NPP leader Nidamon, who is on the run, NPP state president WR Kharlukhi said only Home Minister James Sangma can answer the question.

To a further question as to whether the party will act against the accused, the NPP chief said the matter was under police investigation.

He did not elaborate further on what action is being contemplated by the party against Nidamon.