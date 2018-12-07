Police constable held for sexual assault attempt

TURA: A Meghalaya police Unarmed Branch constable was arrested on friday morning after he allegedly kidnapped a minor girl from the village of Jambal in North Garo Hills before attempting to sexually assault the minor.

The constable, identified as Samuel R Marak (EGH-DEF – UBC – 117) presently posted in Rongsak in East Garo Hills had kidnapped the girl from near her house on the pretext of providing her a job as domestic help and luring her with her. While he was supposed to take her to Rongjeng he waylaid the girl towards Williamnagar where he attempted to unsuccessfully sexually assault her.

According to police sources, the constable approached the 13 year old girl while she was washing dishes near her house. He allegedly asked if she was studying to which the girl replied in the affirmative. He then asked the girl to come along with her to his house to work as a domestic help and took her from there. The incident took place at about 8 am yesterday, Dec 6.

An eye-witnesses who watched the incident, immediately informed the family on the matter and even followed the car in which the girl was taken by Marak but gave up the chase when they were unable to catch up with the car.

A case was registered with the Wageasi OGC and thereon in Kharkutta PS in NGH. A lookout notice was then issued against Marak and he was apprehended by the Williamnagar Women’s PS in WGH last evening. He was then forward to NGH last evening as the case fell under the district.

“He has been arrested and forwarded to Court for further action. A case has been registered against the policeman for the alleged act,” confirmed Deputy Superintendent of Police, NGH, Nikseng Momin.