Panel on Harijan Colony yet to see Dec 3 HC order

SHILLONG: Prestone Tynsong, who is heading the High Level Committee on relocation of Harijan Colony residents, said on Thursday the panel would discuss the latest High Court order in its next meeting.

The High Court of Meghalaya, in its December 3 order, had asked the state government to exercise restraint on the Harijan Colony issue.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, Tynsong said he was yet to see the court order. “The government has to file affidavits since the matter is in court. The intention of the government to solve the issue is relocation,” he added.

When asked if the government was in a hurry to solve the issue, Tynsong said the most important thing is to make both parties stay peacefully.

The High Level Committee, in its meeting last month, had given the order to the residents of the colony to inform the Shillong Municipal Board about their occupation and the year since they are working.

The civic board has recently issued public notice asking residents of the colony to come forward and submit their documents. The last date for submitting and filling their pro-forma is December 10.