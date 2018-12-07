NSCN(IM) cadre killed in Arunachal

Itanagar: A hardcore cadre of the NSCN(IM) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, police said. He was identified as a “captain” of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (Issac-Muivah). Two AK-56 rifles and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter, police said. In another operation, the Khonsa battalion captured a cadre of the NSCN (Khaplang) from Chasa Village in Tirap district of the state on Thursday morning, police said. Three pistols, some ammunition, opium and cash were recovered from his possession. (PTI)