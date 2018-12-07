NPP welcomes former UDP member

SHILLONG: Former UDP member Anthony Nongbri along with his supporters joined NPP on Thursday. Amongst his supporters, there are those from UDP, Congress and BJP.

A statement issued here said Nongbri is in the race for the council polls from Laitumkhrah-Malki constituency.

Nongbri thanked the NPP leaders who were present at the meeting on Thursday.

Working President of state NPP Don War said NPP is getting stronger with the entry of young aspirants such as Nongbri.

War confirmed that the office bearers of NPP East Shillong Block Committee will be headed by Anthony Nongbri.