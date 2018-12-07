Northeast 3×3 challenge and Sports Carnival from December 10

SHILLONG: Touchline North East will be organising the 4th Edition of the 3×3 basketball tournament titled the “Northeast 3×3 Challenge & Sports Carnival” from December 10 to 12 at Madan Iewrynghep, Fire Brigade, Laitumkhrah in collaboration with Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS) and the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Shillong.

Addressing the press on Friday, member of Touchline North East Andrew Suting informed 60 teams have registered.There will be teams from Nagaland, Mizoram, Assam and from other districts of Meghalaya besides teams from Bhutan taking part in the tournament.

About 150 matches will be played in which 50 matches will be played per day. As for the role of MACS in the Sports carnival, Ajoy M. Lanong said MACS will create awareness on HIV/AIDS as the carnival would attract 15-29 year olds who are vulnerable to HIV.