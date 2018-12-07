News Capsule

Written test

The Deputy Commissioner of South West Khasi Hills district informed that the written test for various posts under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) will be held on December 17 and 19.The test for post of District Coordinator and Block Assistant, the test will be on December 17 while for the post of Block Coordinator will be on December 19 at Maharam Govt. HS School from 10 am. The list of selected candidates has been posted at the district website.Admit Cards can be collected from the office of the CDPO Mawkyrwat during working hours.

Winter festival

President Mairang Civil Sub-Division Officer’s Club A. Nongbri informed that the Officer’s Club will be organising the Winter Festival at Madan Mot Tirot on December 18 from 8 am. The festival is filled with attractions like marathon, bicycle race, baby show, fancy dress competition, christmas carol, food fest, bike rally, exhibition, training on eco-tourism, musical evening, JAMM Band, DJ Evening Hub-Dub etc.

Cleaning drive

The annual cleaning drive of Dorbar Shnong, Jaiaw Laitdom will be held on December 18 from 8 am onwards and all the residents are requested to take part in the drive.

The Dorbar Shnong Lower Lumparing will conduct a cleaning drive on December 8 from 8 am. It was informed that no entry of vehicles will be allowed to ply from St Johm’s Church point along the Jackson Trace road towards Dong Mawnei (Dhobighat).

Celebration

The Srimad Bhagavat Katha Sapthaha will be celebrated by Radharaman Sevak Sangma, Shillong from December 14 to December 21 at Rilbong Sanathan Hindu Dharma Sabha.

Inauguration

The 1st phase of Jail Road Community Hall has been inaugurated on December 4 by local MLA Adelbert Nongrum and Manbor Sing Warjri on behalf of Roshan Warjri.