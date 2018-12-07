Meghalaya win big in Kickboxing natl c’ship

SHILLONG: Meghalaya managed to bring at the final day 4 gold medals, 5 silver medals and 10 bronze medals with a total of 19 medals at the WAKO-India Senior National Kickboxing Championship 2018 held in Kolkata from Dec 2-5 at Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra. Hame Shaniah Suiam defended his title for the 5th times with Point Fighting on the third day and final event. Hame Shaniah Suiam had also obtained 2nd Dan Degree in Kickboxing at Kolkata. List of Medalists are:- Hame Shaniah Suiam – Gold, Vishal Rai Sampang – Gold , Jezerel Sangma, Obinas Warjri – Silver, Elbring Umbah Stran Umbah Elb Umbah E Umbah – Bronze.