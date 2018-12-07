Meghalaya end day 1 just shy of 300 runs vs Uttarakhand

SHILLONG: A smashing century from guest/professional Punit Bisht took Meghalaya to 294/5 on the first day of their Ranji Trophy plate group match against Uttarakhand in Dehradun on Thursday.

The innings of the Meghalaya wicketkeeper was absolutely crucial as Uttarakhand had taken three early wickets after winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Bisht, in company of Yogesh Nagar (91), hit 154 runs, with 19 fours, to rescue Meghalaya’s first innings.

Bisht and Nagar would go on to put on 194 for the fourth wicket before Nagar fell in the nineties just short of his century. Gurinder Singh then joined Bisht at the crease and the pair added another 58 runs before the centurion was finally dismissed by the hosts. At stumps Gurinder was not out on 22, with Abhay Negi not out on 7.

Meanwhile, the Ranji Trophy plate group match between Meghalaya and Mizoram, originally scheduled to be played from December 22 to 25, has been rescheduled after the intervention by Meghalaya Cricket Association Honorary Secretary Naba Bhattacharjee, who pointed out matches should not be held on the holy occasion of Christmas. Accordingly, the BCCI has agreed to advance the match, which will now be held from December 20 to 23.

On the other hand, a phenomenal batting and bowling performance saw Meghalaya defeat Arunachal Pradesh by 209 runs in the Senior Women’s One Day League plate group in Cuttack on Thursday. This was Meghalaya’s third consecutive victory in the competition after earlier beating Nagaland and Mizoram.

Put in to bat first, Meghalaya rode on the massive century of Saee Purandare, who carried her bat through the innings to finish on 153 not out from just 146 deliveries. She struck 19 fours in her innings.

Trisha Bera also had a good day with the bat, striking 66 off 65 deliveries, while there was also a handy run-a-ball 20 made by Vandana Mahajan, which helped take Meghalaya to 291/3 in their allotted 50 overs.