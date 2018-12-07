Meghalaya Crime Update

Attempted burglary

J Marbaniang, dealer, Indian Oil Corporation, Ltd., Khanapara lodged a complaint stating that on Wednesday around 1:00pm, four unidentified miscreants on two motorcycles attempted to snatch the money from his Retail Outlet Asst. Manager identified as Govind Swami while he was on his way to deposit Rs 7,37,360 at SBI in Khanapara.

Shop gutted

One food eating joint was gutted in a fire at Thana road in Police Bazar on Thursday evening. The incident happened around 4:30pm and the cause of the fire is suspected to be due to gas leak. Fire tenders were also rushed to the spot to put out the fire and prevent damage to nearby establishments.