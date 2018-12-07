Meghalaya CM lauds leading local entrepreneur

TURA: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday visited entrepreneur Perastill R. Marak, who was recently conferred with the “Entrepreneur of the Month” award at a function in Shillong.

Marak is into manufacturing of value added products like chips, juice and cookies made out of locally available fruits like jackfruit, banana and tapioca.

Through “Entrepreneur of the Month”, the Chief Minister will promote local entrepreneurs to upscale their business venture with active support and collaboration with the Meghalaya Institute of Entrepreneurship (MIE).

The Chief Minister has conceptualised an innovative social media and branding strategy to promote local entrepreneur and their products wherein he acts as an ambassador to position their products in the market. Perastill is the first awardee of this innovative programme.

His video story will be put up in social media platform soon that will showcase Chief Minister’s visit to his manufacturing unit and appeal from his side and the serious intention of the government to brand, package and position the products in the market.

“We understand the potential and power of digital media and I have conceptualised this idea to tell the world that we have serious entrepreneur who are scripting silent stories, which needs to be untold to the world. I am of the strong conviction that by creating video stories, we will be able to market and popularise such initiatives as well as encourage young and budding entrepreneurs,” he said.

He told that the government would create a platform for all the unique products of Meghalaya, which will be able for purchase through online and offline platform.

“We are starting this initiative to connect our entrepreneurs to the global market. I am of the view that marketing and awareness of our value added products will not only boost the image of the State but will unleash the potential of our products, which will enable sustainable livelihood opportunities,” he added.

Under entrepreneurship promotion programme, apart from promoting existing entrepreneurs the government will embark on a special initiative to identify talents and horn their skills by promoting startups, business development and marketing strategy.

“We will be organising business idea competition at State and district level to promote young people to start entrepreneurial activities and support them by sanctioning seed money to start their ventures,” he said.

This is the first of its kind unique programme conceptualised by the government, where Chief Minister himself promotes an entrepreneur by telling their stories in the social media platform.