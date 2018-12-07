Meghalaya can become hub of traditional healthcare: Al Hek

SHILLONG: With its richness of medicinal herbs and plants, the state can become one of the best hub of traditional wellness and healthcare system in the country and the world.

This was said by Minister for Health and Family Welfare, A L Hek on the concluding day of the two-day capacity building and awareness programme for the traditional healers of the State on Friday at U Soso Tham Auditorium.

He called upon the people to protect and preserve the bio resources of the State to ensure the continuance of traditional healing services.

He also felt that the awareness programmes on scientific method of preparing medicines and treatment is necessary and that the healthcare sector has to be organised.

Hek also stressed that the skills and knowledge of the healers needed be passed on to the future generation so that the legacy continues.

At the programme kits and tools were distributed to the traditional healers drawn from across the State.

The programme was organised by the Bio-Resources Development Centre, Government of Meghalaya under the project “Support to the Traditional Healers for Strengthening and Capacity Building” and funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India under Article 275(1).

Adviser, Quality Council of India (QCI), New Delhi, D Roy informed that QCI was a premier organisation set up by the Government of India under the Ministry of Commerce to look into the promotion of quality of standards.

She also informed that the North East Christian University (NECU) received the approval to do the certification of traditional healers of the State. She said that by certification and through established criteria of standards, traditional healers could avail the government schemes to further their profession.