KHADC to take action on high fee for land deeds

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will take action against those charging exorbitant fees for sale deed of land after the council received several complaints from citizens.

Latiplang Kharkongor, KHADC Executive Member in-charge Land, Mines and Minerals, showed the notice of the Executive Committee that said village authorities, Syiem Raid and/or persons acting on their behalf within the autonomous district are charging exorbitant fees to execute sale deed of land, which are in the range of 10 per cent of the sale value of the land.

Though there is no fixed rate, usually below 10 per cent of the land value as fees is allowed.

The EC stated that the public should know that it is an illegal act and it should be immediately reported to the KHADC committee for appropriate action against such persons.

Kharkongor told reporters that such a move by village authorities will affect people who are not well-off, especially those who take loan.

“We can summon and seek explanation on the exorbitant rates charged by them, especially by village heads,” he added.