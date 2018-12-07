Kerala face Pune in ISL

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters search for their first home win this season will continue when they square off against an out-of-sorts FC Pune City at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

It’s just four points which separate the two sides who have both only managed to win a single game from their 10 matches. In fact, these two outfits have struggled in attack with 11 and nine goals scored respectively.

Ahead of the match, Kerala Blasters coach David James went on to express his displeasure with what he perceived as an over-aggressive game from Pune City.

“I think they have had a few suspensions and (Iain) Hume has only just come in. I am surprised that they have not had more suspensions, some of the tackles that their players make are borderline disgraceful,” commented the Englishman.

However, James did express his happiness with the performance of his players in the recent 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday. Not only did Kerala create goal scoring opportunities, they also kept the opposition attackers in check.

“It was a very good performance. By far the best we have played so far in the season. But it is another game we have not won. The spirit in the team is very positive after that. We have to win every game now, be it against Pune or Bengaluru,” James mentioned.

Certainly the onus will be on the home side to take confidence from their display and look to pick three points against Pune. (IANS)