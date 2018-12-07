Independent joins NPP in Selsella

Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday welcomed Independent candidate Dilliram G. Marak to the National People’s Party (NPP).

Conrad was addressing a public gathering at Abima under Selsella constituency in West Garo Hills to drum up support for the party in the run-up to the by-election, which is schedule for next year.

Welcoming Dilliram to the party, Conrad described him as a person with genuine interest for the people.

He expressed confidence that Marak’s entry into NPP will strengthen the party and boost the candidature of Ferlin C.A. Sangma, the NPP candidate from Selsella Constituency for the by-election.

He told the crowd that NPP has been working for inclusive growth and development of Meghalaya. He sought people’s support to ensure Ferlin’s victory in the upcoming by-polls.