Guv asks for govt views on KHADC bills

SHILLONG: A letter from the governor’s secretariat has directed the Commissioner and Secretary, District Council Affairs, to furnish views and comments of the government on the bills passed by the KHADC.

The bills are KHAD (Inner Line as adapted from the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873) Regulation Bill, 2018, Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Constitution of Subordinate Council of Traditional Chiefs and headmen) Rules, 2018, The United Khasi-Jaintia Hills District (Establishment of Town Committee) (Second Amendment), Rules, 2018, and the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) (First Amendment), Bill, 2018.

The letter also mentioned that the governor met the president of STIEH, a women’s group, with a request to give assent to the bills.

KHADC chief executive member HS Shylla appreciated Governor Tathagata Roy’s seriousness in dealing with the bills.

Shylla reiterated that the NGOs should not accept the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016.

“If entry and exit points are set up based on the act, nothing can be done to the people who enter the state. In Meghalaya, it is the inter-state influx and Inner Line Permit deals with inter-state influx,” he added.