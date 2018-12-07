Govt to hold council polls in Feb as amendment to take more time

SHILLONG: The state government is contemplating to hold the upcoming district council elections as scheduled since giving assent to the amendment to the Sixth Schedule may take more time.

The government is currently looking to hold KHADC and JHADC elections on February 23 and it is not known if the necessary amendments will be incorporated in the Sixth Schedule before the polls.

The recommendation is for increase of seats, bringing anti-defection law and doing away with the trend of MDCs contesting Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the stand of the government is to see that the elections are held as scheduled.

According to Tynsong, once the amendments are approved in the Sixth Schedule by the Union Cabinet, it has to be approved by both the Houses of Parliament and then an assent has to be given by the President.

No territorial council

Tynsong also informed that as per the proposed amendment, the nomenclature ‘district’ in the autonomous district councils will no longer be needed.

Earlier, there were media reports that the name ‘territorial council’ will be used instead of district council.

“There is nothing like territorial council and there is only a recommendation regarding doing away with ‘district’ from the councils,” Tynsong said.