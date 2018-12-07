Govt to frame rules to bar teachers from politics

SHILLONG: The state government will frame rules based on the new education policy to bar teachers of government-aided schools and deficit teachers from entering politics, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said on Thursday.

However, several politicians, including ministers, both in the past and at present — like former chief minister JD Rymbai and former education minister Ampareen Lyngdoh — were teachers before they joined politics.

With the new policy in place, the question arises whether the guideline will prevent good and educated people from serving people.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Rymbui said the argument “is good and the government does not disagree with it”.

“Earlier teachers were allowed to take part in politics since it was the need of the hour. But now in the education sector, we need full-time teachers and we feel that mixing politics with institution will not lead to a healthy environment,” he added.

He said the decision to bar government teachers was taken after the department deliberated on the matter and found that allowing teachers in politics will hamper development of schools. “On the basis of the policy, we will frame the rules shortly.”

However, the policy does not bar teachers of private institutions because there are separate managing committees. Rymbui said even in the past, full-fledged government teachers were barred from taking part in political activities.

He also maintained that the government “is taking a holistic view on the matter with the sole objective to streamline the environment for teachers in the state”.