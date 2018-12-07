Govt controls only 5% forest land; faces encroachment

SHILLONG: The state government controls only 5 per cent of the total forest cover in Meghalaya and that too is under constant threat of being encroached.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Environment and Forest Minister Lahkmen Rymbui admitted that encroachment on forest land is a problem. He said officials are vigilant and the department files cases against encroachers.

“If we can evict them, we do and if we cannot, we follow due legal process,” he said. To a query, the minister said as of now no study has been conducted in Meghalaya about the impact of coal mining on environment and added that people who want to go for coal mining must fulfill certain formalities.

When asked about limestone quarry, Rymbui said most of the quarries in the state have obtained mining licences.

He also sought the cooperation of citizens, stakeholders and civil societies in protecting the environment.