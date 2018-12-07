Four kids among 11 Hindu Bangladeshis held in Baghmara

SHILLONG: The Border Security Force in Baghmara arrested 11 Hindu Bangladeshi nationals during a checking on NH-62 on Wednesday.

Among the 11 infiltrators were four minors between the age two and five years. There was also a 48-year-old Indian national, Manmohan Majumdar, who is from Cooch Behar in West Bengal. The Bangladeshis are residents of Netrakona and Sunamganj of Bangladesh, which is gearing up for general elections.

During questioning, Majumdar said he exfiltrated into Bangladesh one week back. He got the help of a Bangladeshi national namely Sukumar Dayal Hajong. After reaching Bangladesh he contacted Hindus who wanted to come with him to settle in India. It was found that Majumdar is one of the most wanted persons in Bangladesh and was earlier arrested by the police in the neighbouring country.

Majumdar confessed that he was residing in Kalmakanda, Nayabazar in Bangladesh for 17 years. The apprehended Hindu Bangladeshis confessed that they have relatives who are already residing in Cooch Behar.

Those who were detained included Nirmal Sarkar (34), Pronoy Dey (23), Sapan Barman (33), Kabi Ranjan Dey (25), Nupur Talukdar (22), Suma Sarkar (25) and Kana Rai (20).

The border sentinels seized Rs 8,000 in Indian currency and 47,000 taka along with other personal belongings from their possession.

The apprehended persons and seized items were handed over to the concerned department for further legal action.