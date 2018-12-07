EMRI workers’ union demands better pay, infra

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya EMRI Workers’ Union (MEMRIWU) consisting of 108 paramedics and pilots submitted a consolidated charter of demands to the GVK state head on Thursday.

In their demands they highlighted their grievances like the need for increased salaries, leave and overtime, among others, in conformity to labour laws and improvement in staff numbers, upgradation of vehicles and facilities so that they can serve the public better.

Led by general secretary Susan Lyngdoh and president Roypar Raswai and accompanied by TUR member Angela Rangad, the union members met the state head, Dipankar Chaudhury, and handed over the demands.

The members said they are in the frontline as first responders and often deal with critical situations and that they want to give their best at all times.

They added that being overworked and underpaid is against the working conditions as per labour legislations.

In addition to highlighting the need for their rights as workers to be upheld, the union members also pointed to the need for better ambulances and equipment, and overall improvement in infrastructure for the 108 emergency services.

The union has given the management two weeks’ time to respond to the charter of demands.