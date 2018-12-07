Dohling writes to James on police outpost at Langpih

SHILLONG: Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling has written to Home Minister James Sangma requesting a permanent police outpost at Langpih, a village on the Assam-Meghalaya border in West Khasi Hills.

Dohling, who recently visited Langpih, in his letter to the home minister said the local MLA from Rambrai-Jyrngam, Sordars and the people of Langpih and other adjoining areas have expressed their concerns over encroachment by Assam and the problems faced by them due to the inter-state border dispute.

The minister said local NGOs and political leaders have also felt the need to have a permanent police outpost at Langpih, which has a temporary outpost.

According to Dohling, another demand of the people in the area is to retain the polling station (Langpih, Madan Jaiaw and Nongsohran) in the same area for the convenience of the locals.