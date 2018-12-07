Conrad hands Tablets for Class XII students

TURA: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma handed over tablets for Class XII students today at a function held at Tura Government College Auditorium, Tura in the presence of Co-Chairman, Meghalaya State Planning Board, Billykid A Sangma, Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Tura Ram Singh, Sub-Divisional Officer, Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division, Swapnil Tembe, Extra Assistant Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Dimse A Sangma, Principal, Tura Government College, Terence D Marak, teachers and students attended the function.

While addressing the gathering, Conrad K Sangma urged everyone to do what we can do for the youth because only when the youth have the capacity then the development moves forward. Further, he stated that time is the most precious resource in the lives of people since time once lost will never return and we should realize the value and importance of time in our lives.

The Chief Minister also asserted that when he is with his cabinet colleagues he always advised them to work for the people as there is no tomorrow and should not wait for the last year to implement their schemes in their respective constituencies, he added. Further, he urged everyone to have a goal in their life so that they can become responsible citizens in future and take the state forward.

Moreover, he advised the students to make use of the tablets in the right way which is beneficial to their school related learning activities and urged them to work hard by maintaining discipline and contribute to the progress and prosperity of the state in the near future.

Earlier in the function, the Chief Guest distributed the tablets to the students. It may be mentioned that the tablets were distributed under the “Digital Learning Aid Scheme” for the year 2018-19 and so far about 4092 students from 48 schools of the area will be benefited by this scheme.