Agnes Kharshiing’s kin decry failure of police to arrest main culprit behind assault

SHILLONG: The family members of CSWO president, Agnes Kharshiing has questioned the delay in arresting the main culprits who had attacked Kharshiing and her colleague, Amita Sangma.

Her brother, John Kharshiing said, “Regretfully a month has passed and the ongoing criminal investigation in spite of modern IT and latest technology available, has not been able to arrest the mastermind and the main conspirators, who has not only committed a crime but have also indulged in financial evasion facilitated money laundering causing huge loss to the public exchequer.”

“We the family members faced the crisis of our life waiting patiently outside the ICCU of NEIGRIMS hour after hour, day after day, week after week and slowly with prayers from all over, both victims fought all odds and are recovering well with Amita being discharged and while Agnes is dramatically progressing slowly in her recovery much to the suprise of many,” he said

He also raised question on the decision of ordering a judicial inquiry into the matter when family members including the victim, Amita Sangma have been pressing for CBI inquiry into the matter.

He said that looking back to the status of the Judicial inquiry into the Shillong Jailbreak, with two retired judges at a cost of Rs one crore became one of the costliest inquiries in the State of Meghalaya with no headway till date.

“We had hoped the Cabinet and the State Government would have agreed to a CBI Investigation given the mandate and the countrywide reach of the central agency,” he said

He also said that even from the aspect of efficiency, speed and cost, engaging the CBI would have been more productive for the Government but regretfully, it was not considered and ‘strange are the ways of Government and the functioning of democracy.’