Aeroville School celebrates 25 years of service

TURA: Having rendered dedicated service towards education in the region for 25 long years, Aeroville Secondary School in Tura celebrated its Silver Jubilee on Friday in a grand function held at the Tura District Auditorium.Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Adviser to the Chief Minister and North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma was the Guest of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the Headmistress, managing committee members and their entire team for their achievement in the field of education and also for providing quality education in the region. “It is always a challenging task when we start anything new, but with right purpose and dedication we are sure to succeed,” he said.

Conrad asserted that one should be purpose driven to make a difference in people’s life and create a society that will bring change and uplift the lives of the people thereby producing better citizens of the society. Appreciating the team work of the school, he said that team work is very important due to which the school has achieved this milestone.

“Education must be given top priority, but there are various challenges which we need to cope up with and the State Government is trying its best to improve the education scenario in the state,” said the Chief Minster.

Terming discipline as the essential part of a person’s development, he said that as students, they should be well disciplined in their life and learn the aspect of time management which is the most precious resource in one’s career.

North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma lauded the sincere effort of the School for achieving the fruits of success and hoped that the school continues to provide such education facilities to the students of the region in the years to come. He also extended his gratitude to the school authorities for producing students who can make a mark in their life.

Earlier, Headmistress of the host school, S B Sangma informed the gathering that the school started humbly with only 94 students and 10 staff way back in the year 1993. She said that overtime both students and staff have increased enabling the school to produced 19 toppers in the Meghalaya Board Examinations. Apart from teaching and learning, the students also take part in various competitions as well as exposure trips which the school organizes, she added.

During the function, the Chief Guest along with the Guest of Honour distributed Mementos to the teachers and non-teaching staff of the school and also to the toppers of the school. The Chief Guest also released the Souvenir and Souvenir Magazine brought out in order to mark the Silver Jubilee celebration of the school. Presentation of colourful cultural extravaganza by the students of the school enthralled the audience during the silver jubilee celebration function.

Others who also attended the programme included Co-Chairman, Meghalaya State Planning Board, Billykid A Sangma, District School Education Officer, Tura B G Momin, Member Secretary, Aeroville School Managing Committee, Viola Sonatchi B Sangma, Members of the School Managing Committee, other dignitaries, parents and students.