SHILLONG: The All India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP) and Tax Bar Association, Guwahati will organise the 21st National Tax Convention ‘SAARTHI’ in Guwahati. The 3 day event will kick off with the National Executive Committee meeting of AIFTP on December 21. The inaugural ceremony will be held on December 22 at GMCH Auditorium and will conclude with a valedictory session on December 23.