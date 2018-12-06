World Soil Day celebration stresses on use of organic manure

TURA: Over 60 farmers from the district were part of the World Soil Day celebration, 2018 held under the theme ‘Be the solution to Soil pollution’ at Samanda Prapgre in East Garo HIlls on Wednesday.

Organized by the KVK Megagre, East Garo Hills, Central Agricultural University, the programme was attended by Divisional Officer of Soil and Water Conservation Division, Simsanggre, Charseng Marak as the chief guest.

Addressing to the farmers, Marak highlighted the importance of soil to the existence of mankind and how our bad farming practices like jhumming and deforestation are proving to be a serious threat to our soil. He also spoke briefly of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) which is a convergence of the village heads and line departments of the state.

Senior Scientist & Head, KVK, Dr Brijendra Singh, who hailed from North India cautioned against the excessive use of synthetic/chemical fertilizers due to which some states like Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat are facing numerous problems. He urged the farmers to pledge never to use such toxic fertilizers and instead to opt only for organic, green and farm yard manures.

In an effort to encourage the use of safe and green fertilizers in the future, the farmers were also distributed organic manure during the programme.