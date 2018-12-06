Workshop on traditional musical instruments to conclude on Saturday

TURA: The Traditional Musical Instrument Workshop organized by the A’chik Literature Society (ALS) which began recently at the Don Bosco Higher Secondary School in Tura will conclude on Saturday. The workshop was inaugurated by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh.

Speaking as the Chief Guest on the opening day, Ram Singh said that the evolution of musical instruments reflects a society’s evolution and that the fact that the A·chiks had nurtured many musical instruments like percussion, wind and string instruments speaks how civilized the A·chik people are. He added that learning how to make the musical instruments is equally important as playing them.

President of the Tura Senior Citizens Forum (TSCF), Winstone G Momin, who was an invited Guest reminded the students who came to participate in the workshop that they will be the ambassadors of the A·chik society and culture to the outside world when they go to big cities for higher studies. Therefore, he urged them to make best use of the workshop and take it as a golden opportunity to learn the traditional A·chik music and dances.

During the workshop, participants are being taught the art playing and making A’chik Flutes and Chigring, making Rikwareng Rikgitok (necklace) out of Rikwareng Sarat, carving Sepi (Sheild) from wood, including Wangala dance and Grika by six talented instructors, five of whom are from different Garo Hills villages while one is from Shillong.

A total of 55 students are participating in the workshop.