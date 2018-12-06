Woman’s naked body found in Jhalupara

SHILLONG: The unclothed body of a young woman who went missing on November 30 was found on the bank of the Umshyrpi late on Tuesday night.

SP (City) Steve Rynjah said on Wednesday the woman was aged between 23 and 25 and was a resident of Nongmynsong. The police suspect rape and murder and they are awaiting the postmortem report.

The woman did not have any serious injury and the details of the cause of her death will be ascertained only after the medical report.

The body was lying on a steep slope near Mathura Compound under Jhalupara police outpost and police had to use floodlights to recover it.

The girl had separated from her husband and she was living with her brother in Nongmynsong.

The girl’s family and friends told police that they were not worried about her absence because she would often visit her friends and stay out of home for few days.