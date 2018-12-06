Traditional healers urged to share knowledge of herbal practice

SHILLONG: A sensitisation programme on the Voluntary Certification Scheme for the Traditional Community Healthcare Providers (VCSTCHP) was held on Thursday at U Soso Tham auditorium.

A considerable number of traditional community healthcare providers from across the state were present at a programme organised by the Bio-Resources Development Center (BRDC) in collaboration with Quality Council of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Officer on special duty of BRDC, Augustus Suting said people across the globe are searching far and wide for herbs.

“People searched for herbs because they know herbs will not be having any adverse effect to the human’s immune system,” he said.

He urged the traditional healers to share their knowledge of herbal practice, “When you are not able to do it anymore, we would like you to record and tell us who will be the next to take the knowledge so that we can still document it.”

The State Council of Science and Technology and Environment is setting up a Patent Information Center which would help them to register their Intellectual Property Right (IPR)

“We are the only state yet to have the center till date,” he said.